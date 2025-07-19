Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $3,667,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fluor by 10.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 104.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $1,131,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $859,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,919.69. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Constable sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $2,011,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 792,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,272,526.97. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Price Performance

FLR stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. Fluor Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

