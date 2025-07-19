Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,046,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $80,535,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 1,684.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 201,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,401,000 after buying an additional 190,605 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 318,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,799,000 after buying an additional 168,832 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 5,562.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,117,000 after buying an additional 148,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:WEX opened at $153.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $217.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.42 million. WEX had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith bought 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.57 per share, with a total value of $500,734.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,616,061.74. The trade was a 3.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $183,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,177 shares in the company, valued at $416,441.16. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.45.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

