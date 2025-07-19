Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MKS were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MKS in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of MKS by 66.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MKS by 89.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of MKS by 24,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MKS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MKS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MKS from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MKS from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,955. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average is $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. MKS Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $133.05.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.59 million. MKS had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 20.67%. MKS’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

About MKS

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.