AstraZeneca FY2026 EPS Estimate Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn $5.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.11. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

AZN opened at $68.79 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $213.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 58.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,683,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $28,071,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 13.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 311,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,903,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

