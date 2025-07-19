AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $68.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $213.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.92. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

