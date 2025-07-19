Austin Asset Management Co Inc Sells 193 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc decreased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,763 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.6% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.3%

NVDA stock opened at $172.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.90. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $174.25. The company has a market cap of $4.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,964,800 shares of company stock worth $734,906,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

