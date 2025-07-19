Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stake Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,446,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,229,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5%

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $111.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.14. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $638,674.52. This trade represents a 81.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $751,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,215. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

