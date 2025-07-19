B. Riley Issues Positive Forecast for Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock Price

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 3.1%

BWMN opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 0.54%.

Bowman Consulting Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 176,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,489.50. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,724 shares of company stock valued at $177,970 over the last three months. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 416,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 216,492 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

