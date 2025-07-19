B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $10.01 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 34,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $291.22 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $296.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $809.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

