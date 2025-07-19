Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 16.3% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 18.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 20.0% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 97.7% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $244.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.17 and a 52 week high of $256.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.57.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus set a $240.00 price target on Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Badger Meter from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on BMI

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.