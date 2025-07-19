Balefire LLC Purchases 5,876 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Balefire LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Balefire LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of AMZN opened at $226.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,231,873. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 733,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $166,449,928.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 894,546,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,079,993,196.12. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,335,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,622,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.