Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Materion were worth $16,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Materion by 722.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Materion in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Materion by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Trading Up 6.3%

NYSE:MTRN opened at $94.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Materion Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 188.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Materion Increases Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Materion had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $420.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Materion’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Materion from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Insider Activity at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $160,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,099.20. The trade was a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

