Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 388,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $16,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRR. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 654.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 44.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on Red Rock Resorts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.45.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $54.88 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 56.45% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $497.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 38.76%.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

