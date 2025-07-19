Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,105 Shares of Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 927,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RXO were worth $17,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in RXO by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RXO by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 303,224 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in RXO by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in RXO by 1,728.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 34,974 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RXO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on RXO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on RXO from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered RXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

RXO Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of RXO stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. Rxo Inc has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.69.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RXO Profile

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.