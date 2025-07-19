Barrington Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for NCMI

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a report issued on Wednesday, July 16th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.13 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on National CineMedia from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

National CineMedia Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $458.30 million, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 2.06. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 502.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National CineMedia news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $43,563.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,246 shares in the company, valued at $536,205.72. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National CineMedia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.16%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

