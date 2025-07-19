Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.68.

GOOGL stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

