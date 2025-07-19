Berbice Capital Management LLC Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.3% of Berbice Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Berbice Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 36,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. DA Davidson cut their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.12. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.