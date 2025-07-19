BILL (NYSE:BILL) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BILL. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of BILL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

Shares of BILL opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87. BILL has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. BILL had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $358.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,734.50. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $73,100.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,735.60. The trade was a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 472.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

