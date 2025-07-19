Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) and Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) and Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Omnicell shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Biotricity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Omnicell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Omnicell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -80.42% N/A -188.47% Omnicell 1.87% 4.60% 2.56%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 0 0 0.00 Omnicell 0 3 4 0 2.57

Omnicell has a consensus price target of $44.83, suggesting a potential upside of 66.79%. Given Omnicell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Omnicell is more favorable than Biotricity.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and Omnicell”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $13.79 million 0.79 -$14.09 million ($1.08) -0.40 Omnicell $1.11 billion 1.13 $12.53 million $0.46 58.43

Omnicell has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omnicell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Biotricity has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnicell has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Omnicell beats Biotricity on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications. It also provides central pharmacy automation solutions; IV compounding robots; and inventory management software. In addition, the company provides single-dose automation solutions that fill and label a variety of patient-specific, single-dose medication blister packaging based on incoming prescriptions; fully automated and semi-automated filling equipment for institutional pharmacies to warrant automated packaging of medications; and medication blister card packaging and packaging supplies to enhance medication adherence in non-acute care settings. Further, it offers EnlivenHealth Patient Engagement, a web-based solutions. The company was formerly known as Omnicell Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Omnicell, Inc. in 2001. Omnicell, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

