Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 154,993 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 348,279 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 662.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 63,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,629,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -500.10 and a beta of 3.22. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $29.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.27 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 8,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $199,025.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,709.40. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $91,855.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 131,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,636.12. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,765. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

