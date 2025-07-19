Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Sells $5,769,035.00 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,702.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5,501.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5,021.32. The company has a market cap of $185.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $20.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5,700.00 price target (up previously from $5,600.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,692.00 to $5,411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,453.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $15,054,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 9.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

