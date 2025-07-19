BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,848 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 214,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 15,436 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 123.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 13.8% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 14.4% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,546.25. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $910,572.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 214,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,042,724.43. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.07.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

