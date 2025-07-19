Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total transaction of $4,616,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at $283,718,775.45. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.03, for a total transaction of $4,658,255.00.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $542.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,205.00, a P/E/G ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $580.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $815.00 to $745.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $761.54.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

