Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total transaction of $4,616,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at $283,718,775.45. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 17th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.03, for a total transaction of $4,658,255.00.
Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $542.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,205.00, a P/E/G ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $580.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.33.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $815.00 to $745.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $761.54.
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
