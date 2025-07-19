Brokers Set Expectations for InterRent REIT FY2026 Earnings

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2025

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPFree Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

IIP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of InterRent REIT from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of InterRent REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of InterRent REIT from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterRent REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on InterRent REIT

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP)

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.