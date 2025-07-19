Brokers Set Expectations for InterRent REIT FY2026 Earnings

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

IIP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of InterRent REIT from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of InterRent REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of InterRent REIT from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterRent REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

