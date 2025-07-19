C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Robert W. Baird began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 59.33%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

