Capital One Financial Forecasts Schlumberger FY2026 Earnings

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLB. Atb Cap Markets raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 14,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.