Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSWC. UBS Group raised their price target on Capital Southwest from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Capital Southwest to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. B. Riley raised Capital Southwest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

CSWC stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $26.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1934 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.76%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

