CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 217.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 145.65%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

