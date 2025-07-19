Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCL. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Carnival in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Get Carnival alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Carnival

Carnival Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. Carnival has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 562,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Carnival by 509.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 322,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 269,913 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carnival by 4.5% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 858,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after acquiring an additional 37,035 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Carnival during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 19.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.