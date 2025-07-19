Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells $3,439,700.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.97, for a total transaction of $3,439,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 651,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,075,816.80. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carvana Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $347.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.19 and a 200-day moving average of $257.05. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 3.59. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Carvana from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 960.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

