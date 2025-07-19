Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 709,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 59,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $42,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,360.02. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $1,039,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,468.99. The trade was a 38.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,924 shares of company stock worth $5,879,369 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0%

CPRX stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

