CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 906.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,024,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,788 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 17,349.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,380,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,826,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,705,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,414,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $420,149,000 after purchasing an additional 575,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $5,375,553.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. This trade represents a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 0.2%

CDW opened at $179.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.53 and a 200-day moving average of $175.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. CDW Corporation has a 1-year low of $137.31 and a 1-year high of $237.48.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 54.90%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

