CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CDW. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.50.

CDW stock opened at $179.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.78. CDW has a 1-year low of $137.31 and a 1-year high of $237.48. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 54.90%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. This trade represents a 43.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CDW by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in CDW by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in CDW by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

