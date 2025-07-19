Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 127.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Celanese by 55.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celanese from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Celanese Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $57.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Celanese Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $144.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,479 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $77,174.22. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,120.24. This trade represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

