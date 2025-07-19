Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 16,112 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 312.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Brinker International by 3,277.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 987,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,615,000 after buying an additional 958,101 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $82,408,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $61,929,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 4,710.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 274,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,658,000 after purchasing an additional 178,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $161.50 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $192.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 333.03%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EAT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Brinker International from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Brinker International from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Brinker International

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other news, Director Ramona Hood sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $105,073.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,650.64. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $1,703,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 99,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,916,236.92. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,127 shares of company stock worth $2,128,062. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.