Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 3,396 Shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Toro by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Toro by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. DA Davidson set a $76.00 price target on shares of Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Northland Capmk downgraded Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,930.22. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,749.54. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Down 0.4%

Toro stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Toro Company has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $98.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

