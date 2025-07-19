Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 4,507 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 60,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 30,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

