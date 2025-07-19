Cerity Partners LLC Buys 15,260 Shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,442,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383,165 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,406,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,354,000 after purchasing an additional 168,328 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,224,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,615,000 after buying an additional 21,191 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,569,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,145,000 after buying an additional 85,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,812,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,001,000 after buying an additional 983,732 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTES stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $847.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.56 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

GTES has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

