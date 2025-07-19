Cerity Partners LLC Buys 4,292 Shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Ameren by 74.5% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Up 1.4%

Ameren stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. Ameren Corporation has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.49.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price target on Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on Ameren and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.36.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

