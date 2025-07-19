Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 108.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,730. The trade was a 74.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $1,692,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,768 shares of company stock worth $3,841,417. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

WTS stock opened at $251.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.29. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.59 and a fifty-two week high of $260.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

