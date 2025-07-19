Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in argenex were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in argenex by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,618,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,207,000 after purchasing an additional 824,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in argenex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,786,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,002,000 after purchasing an additional 86,687 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in argenex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 673,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in argenex by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in argenex by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 206,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,814,000 after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of argenex in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of argenex in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Baird R W raised shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of argenex from $1,100.00 to $1,065.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.06.

argenex Price Performance

Shares of ARGX opened at $564.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $563.91 and its 200-day moving average is $600.02. argenex SE has a fifty-two week low of $457.42 and a fifty-two week high of $678.21.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.34 million. argenex had a net margin of 40.20% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Analysts predict that argenex SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenex Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.