Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SU stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4133 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

