Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,758,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 581,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,989 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5,137.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 270,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,832,000 after acquiring an additional 265,187 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 336,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,727,000 after acquiring an additional 252,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 41,328.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after acquiring an additional 183,497 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SSD stock opened at $159.21 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $538.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 15.10%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

