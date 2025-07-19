Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,775,000 after buying an additional 377,835 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paylocity by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,737,000 after acquiring an additional 320,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,774,000 after acquiring an additional 229,179 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6,025.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after purchasing an additional 123,705 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth approximately $20,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paylocity from $246.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY opened at $186.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.12 and a 200-day moving average of $192.48. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $138.74 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.34. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In related news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,573.22. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.