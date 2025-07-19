Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,433 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,428,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after buying an additional 2,389,674 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,983,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,393 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 794.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 736,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 654,309 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 630,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 503,842 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,370,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 489,555 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 68,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $502,828.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,279,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,404,501.40. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.83. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 62.79% and a negative net margin of 74.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.