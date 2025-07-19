Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,001,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1,305.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 155,038 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $112,506.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 355 shares in the company, valued at $23,493.90. This trade represents a 82.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.56. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Voya Financial’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 33.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.18.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

See Also

