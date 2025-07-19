Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $4,810,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $380,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,837.08. The trade was a 26.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products stock opened at $121.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.85. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.37.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $507.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

