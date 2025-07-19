Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 251,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 160,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 27.7% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 572,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 124,139 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 36,568 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBD. Citigroup decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Huber Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.