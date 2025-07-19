Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 17,183 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 204.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 26.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Performance

Crocs stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.11 and a fifty-two week high of $151.13.

Insider Activity at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $937.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.07 million. Crocs had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 43.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.13.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

