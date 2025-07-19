Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,363 Shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 815.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41. CVB Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.67.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.45 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVBF

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.